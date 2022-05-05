Sodium Silicate Market 2022 : Business Development, Size, Share and Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Sodium Silicate Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global sodium silicate market size was US$ 7.7 billion in 2021. The global sodium silicate market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Sodium silicate is a colorless compound that is used to manufacture soaps and detergents. In addition, the compound is used as cement, filler, binder, and adhesive for wall coating, fireproofing material, and as a sealant. In addition, it is highly efficient in preserving eggs and wood.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the sodium silicate market, as the mash and paper industry has been severely impacted. This is due to the cross-country lockdowns and import-export bans. However, the increasing demand for cleanliness products such as cleansers, sanitizers, and tissue paper has been a prominent factor fueling the market growth even during the pandemic. Thus, the soap and detergent segment revived the growth of the sodium silicate industry.
Regional Analysis
Due to the presence of a high number of organizations, Asia-Pacific will hold the highest market share during the forecast period. China is forecast to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific market. Asia-Pacific is home to major sodium silicate manufacturers such as Tokuyama Corporation and Nippon Chemical Industrial in Japan, Kiran Global Chem Limited in India, Sinchem Silica Gel, and Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry in China.
Factors Influencing the Market
Sodium silicate is considered excellent for holding fiberboard boxes because it can firmly keep the flaps bound in less time. In addition, fluid sodium silicates offer a wide range of advantages that can propel market growth. Sodium silicate offers reasonable thickness, excellent setting qualities, and high strength. In addition, it is used as a binding glue. Thus, the global sodium silicate market is forecast to grow significantly in the coming year.
The increasing number of construction activities will prompt the growth of the global Sodium silicate market during the study period.
The applications of sodium silicate in the automotive industry will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. The automotive industry is growing rapidly globally. Thus, the growth of the industry will fuel the growth of the global sodium silicate market during the study period.
The harmful health impact of liquid sodium silicate may hamper the growth of the global sodium silicate market.
Market Segmentation
The global sodium silicate market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, End-User, Form, Grade, and Region.
By Application
Paints
Adhesives
Refractories
Tube Winding
Detergent
Catalyst
Others
By Type
Liquid
Solid
By End-User
Pulp & Paper
Construction
Automotive
Others
By Form
Crystalline
Anhydrous
By Grade
Neutral
Alkaline
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Ciech S.A.
Evonik Industries Ag
Kiran Global Chem Limited
Merck Millipore Limited
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Pq Group Holdings Inc
Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd.
Tokuyama Corporation
Other Prominent Players
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
