Smart Thermostat Market 2022 Applications, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Thermostat Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global smart thermostat market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global smart thermostat market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A smart thermostat performs programmable and automatic temperature settings, commonly according to the weather conditions, heating & cooling needs, and everyday schedules. A smart thermostat is a device that can efficiently understand the patterns of its surroundings.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing number of changes in the residential & commercial sectors will contribute to the growth of the global smart thermostat market. The smart thermostat is suitable for smart home infrastructure. The device is also efficient in saving energy. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the global smart thermostat market.
Advancements in technology and rising urbanization will contribute to the growth of the smart thermostat market. For instance, Nest labs unveiled a new feature that alerts customers about any HVAC issues. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global smart thermostat market.
The rising demand to control electronic and electrical appliances and remote access to ambiance heating or temperature will escalate the growth of the market.
The growing penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies in residential and commercial spaces will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart thermostat market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of the smart thermostat may limit the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic highly affected the lifestyle of the population. It surged the demand to look over healthcare instead of other luxury technologies. Thus, various industries witnessed a significant backdrop in terms of revenue, including the smart thermostat market. In addition, industrial activities were reduced drastically due to the imposed lockdowns in various nations. Additionally, commercial spaces were also forced to shut the operations and allow work from home to the employees. All of these factors significantly declined the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the study period.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific smart thermostat market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the trending smart home infrastructure. In addition, the growing urbanization and rising adoption of smartphones and smart electronic appliances in residential and commercial spaces will contribute to the growth of the market.
Growing industrialization and favorable laws associated with that will benefit the smart thermostat market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs)
Ecobee
Emerson Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls
Netatmo
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Tado
Zen Thermostat
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global smart thermostat market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Technology Outlook
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
ZigBee
Others
By Application Outlook
Air Conditioning
Split AC
Window AC
Portable AC
Others
Heating
Ventilation
By End User Outlook
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
