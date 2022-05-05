Smart Railway Market Research Analysis: 2022 – 2030 Growing Demand, Competitive Outlook and Emerging Technologies

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Railway Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global smart railway market size was US$ 16.6 billion in 2021. The global smart railway market is forecast to grow to US$ 40.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The smart railway infrastructure is the efficient approach to organizing and managing railway operations smartly. Smart railways are incorporated with various latest technologies, including the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), a global positioning system (GPS), etc. Such advancements and their benefits are forecast to drive the global smart railways market forward.

Growing initiatives by government bodies to offer efficient railway services and install smart technologies will contribute to the growth of the global smart railways market.

Growing urbanization in various emerging economies and surging passenger capacity will benefit the global smart railways market during the study period. In addition, changes in passenger payment habits and growing digitalization all across the globe will escalate the growth of the global smart railways market.

High installation costs may limit the growth of the smart railways industry. On the contrary, growing disposable income and rising passenger traffic will accelerate the growth of the smart railways market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart railway market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to the participation of emerging economies like China, India, Japan, South Korea. India is forecast to hold the highest market share due to the growing population and increasing urbanization. In addition, changing railway passenger outlook and the increasing number of rail projects will contribute to the growth of the market.

China is expected to introduce fully automated passenger and freight trains by the end of 2022. Such advancements will escalate the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the growing number of rail projects in India to cater to the demand of increasing rail passengers and freight transport traffic will benefit the regional smart railway market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the travel activities. In Asia-Pacific, mainly in China and India, governments imposed strict lockdown to control the situation. Thus, the railway sector witnessed substantial loss due to the pandemic. In addition, the investments in the railway sector and government support fell drastically. As a result, it hampered the innovations in the industry, which ultimately hampered the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Alstom

BOMBARDIER INC.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM, Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aitek S.P.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart railways market segmentation focuses on System, Offering, and Region.

By System

Passenger Information System

Rail & Freight Operations Management System

Smart Safety & Security Monitoring System

Rail communication & Networking System

Smart Ticketing System

Rail Analytics System

Others

By Offering Type

Solutions

Components & Devices

Services

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

