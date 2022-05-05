Smart Nanomaterials Market 2022 : Research Report by Design, Type, Size, Product, Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Nanomaterials Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global smart nanomaterials market size was US$ 27,28.1 million in 2021. The global smart nanomaterials market is forecast to grow to US$ 16,884.21 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Smart nanomaterials find their wide applications in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and construction. The wide applications of smart nanomaterials will drive the growth of the global market.

Smart nanomaterials are gaining significant traction across various industry verticals due to their physical, chemical, and biological properties. In addition, smart nanomaterials are bringing revolution to various manufacturing sectors, such as medicine, energy, transportation, electronics, environment, and defense. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the smart nanomaterials market.

Growing population and increasing healthcare expenditure will benefit the overall smart nanomaterials market. Smart nanomaterials are highly used to diagnose disease and in screening technologies.

The growing number of partnerships and acquisitions intending to boost revenue generation will surge the growth of the global smart nanomaterials market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart nanomaterials market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is attributed to the contribution of China and India, which will hold the highest market share. In addition, smart nanomaterials are drawing huge investments from private and government bodies. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the smart nanomaterials market. In addition, the growing popularity of emerging nanodevices, such as nanosensors and carbon nanotubes, will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

The rising demand to decline exhaust emissions and improve fuel efficiency will surge the demand for smart nanomaterials during the study period. Furthermore, the region has one of the largest automotive industries, which will benefit the market during the analysis timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for smart nanomaterials in the healthcare sector. Due to the pandemic, the burden on the healthcare industry surged drastically. Thus, the demand for efficient technology surged drastically, which also influenced the demand for smart nanomaterials. On the contrary, other industries like automotive and energy witnessed a significant backdrop in terms of revenue. Thus, the global smart nanomaterials market witnessed significant loss in those sectors.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott

ANP Co., LTD

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Clariant

Donaldson Company, Inc.

JM Material Technology, Inc.

Nanologica

Nanogate

NanoBeauty

The Nano Gard L.L.C.

Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart nanomaterials market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Carbon-based

Metal-based

Polymeric

Others

By Source Outlook

Organic Nanoparticles

Polymer-Based Nanoparticles

By Application Outlook

Display Technology

Drug Delivery

Coating and Nanofilms

Monitoring and Biosensing

Water Treatment

By End-User Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Environment

Consumer Goods

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

