Smart Meter Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Meter Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global smart meter market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global smart meter market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-meter-market/QI038
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing number of projects related to smart cities are forecast to drive the growth of the global smart meter market. In addition, increasing investments in smart meter projects will escalate the market growth during the study period.
Growing urbanization and the development of communication networks will contribute to market growth.
The increasing number of launches and strategic partnerships will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart meter market. For instance, Landis+Gyr introduced Revelo electric meters with advanced grid sensing technology in January 2020. Furthermore, Itron also unveiled a 4G LTE smart meter solution that provides low latency, broad territory coverage, and network longevity benefits.
Favorable government policies and incentives pertaining to the development of smart meters will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, difficulties in the installation may limit the growth of the market.
The growing number of investments from the private and government bodies and laws, such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), will contribute to the smart meter market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global smart meter market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the wake of the pandemic, various firms were forced to restructure their strategies to survive in the market. COVID-19 affected various economies, which ultimately affected production and consumption of smart meters. Moreover, government focus on the development of smart cities declined and shifted to the healthcare segment. As a result, the global smart meter market witnessed significant disruptions due to the pandemic.
Request Sample Report for Smart Meter Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-meter-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the smart meters market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the increasing focus on lowering carbon emissions from utility operations. In addition, favorable government policies and significant initiatives towards smart cities will contribute to market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to favorable initiatives by government bodies.
Competitors in the Market
Schneider Electric SA
Landis+Gyr Limited
Itron Incorporated
Siemens AG
Wasion Group Limited
Badger Meter Incorporated
Sensus (Xylem)
Honeywell International Incorporated
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Kamstrup
Elster Group GmbH
ICSA India Limited
General Electric Company
Neptune Technology Group Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-meter-market/QI038
The global smart meters market segmentation focuses on Meter, Communication, Component, Technology, End-Use, and Region.
Based on Meter Type
Electric Meter
Gas Meter
Water Meter
Based on Communication Type
RF (Radio Frequency)
PLC (Power Line Carrier)
Cellular
Based on Component
Hardware
Software
Service
Managed Service
Professional Service
Based on Technology
AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure)
AMR (Auto Meter Reading)
Based on End-Use Industry
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-meter-market/QI038
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Smart Meter Market?
• Which factors are influencing Smart Meter Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Smart Meter Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining Smart Meter Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Smart Meter Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies? We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/