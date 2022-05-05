Smart Meter Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Meter Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global smart meter market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global smart meter market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of projects related to smart cities are forecast to drive the growth of the global smart meter market. In addition, increasing investments in smart meter projects will escalate the market growth during the study period.

Growing urbanization and the development of communication networks will contribute to market growth.

The increasing number of launches and strategic partnerships will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart meter market. For instance, Landis+Gyr introduced Revelo electric meters with advanced grid sensing technology in January 2020. Furthermore, Itron also unveiled a 4G LTE smart meter solution that provides low latency, broad territory coverage, and network longevity benefits.

Favorable government policies and incentives pertaining to the development of smart meters will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, difficulties in the installation may limit the growth of the market.

The growing number of investments from the private and government bodies and laws, such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), will contribute to the smart meter market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global smart meter market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the wake of the pandemic, various firms were forced to restructure their strategies to survive in the market. COVID-19 affected various economies, which ultimately affected production and consumption of smart meters. Moreover, government focus on the development of smart cities declined and shifted to the healthcare segment. As a result, the global smart meter market witnessed significant disruptions due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the smart meters market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the increasing focus on lowering carbon emissions from utility operations. In addition, favorable government policies and significant initiatives towards smart cities will contribute to market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to favorable initiatives by government bodies.

Competitors in the Market

Schneider Electric SA

Landis+Gyr Limited

Itron Incorporated

Siemens AG

Wasion Group Limited

Badger Meter Incorporated

Sensus (Xylem)

Honeywell International Incorporated

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Kamstrup

Elster Group GmbH

ICSA India Limited

General Electric Company

Neptune Technology Group Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart meters market segmentation focuses on Meter, Communication, Component, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

Based on Meter Type

Electric Meter

Gas Meter

Water Meter

Based on Communication Type

RF (Radio Frequency)

PLC (Power Line Carrier)

Cellular

Based on Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

Based on Technology

AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure)

AMR (Auto Meter Reading)

Based on End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Smart Meter Market?

• Which factors are influencing Smart Meter Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Smart Meter Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Smart Meter Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Smart Meter Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies? We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs

