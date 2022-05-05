Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2022-2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global smart kitchen appliances market size was US$ 3,537.1 million in 2021. The global smart kitchen appliances market is forecast to grow to US$ 15,134.20 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.08% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing era of smart homes will significantly drive the global smart kitchen appliances market forward. In addition, the importance of home and household appliances in every house will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing disposable income and a gradual shift towards replacing traditional kitchen appliances with smart kitchen appliances will benefit the market during the study period.

The beneficial features and continuous upgrades in smart kitchen appliances will surge the growth of the market. For instance, Smarty Pans designed a smart pan that offers beneficial features like measuring and recording AI formatted recipes, figuring nutritional values, and assisting users with step-by-step cooking instructions. Such advancements are forecast to gain rapid traction during the forecast period.

The growing number of partnerships and collaborations by industry players aiming to expand the services are forecast to benefit the overall smart kitchen appliances market during the study period. For instance, Panasonic corporation inked a pact with Drop, a recipes app provider, in January 2020. In addition, Samsung electronics co. Ltd. acquired Whisk. in 2019. It is an AI-based platform for smart food.

Changing living standards of the urban population and increasing interest in cooking will benefit the global smart kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for smart home services. Due to the wake of the pandemic, various employees lost their job or had to work at low wages. Thus, the demand for luxury items reduced drastically, which also impacted the global smart kitchen appliances market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to emerge as the largest smart kitchen appliances market. The growth of the market is attributed to the contribution of prominent countries, such as the UK. In addition, the country has emerged as the early adopter of technologies in kitchen appliances. In addition, it is also home to various emerging industry players, such as Winnow, which will contribute to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing popularity of smart kitchen appliances, such as smart refrigerators and smart dishwashers, smart microwaves & ovens, will benefit the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Philips N.V.

AB Electrolux

Groupe SEB

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart kitchen appliances market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Ovens

Other Appliances

By Technology Outlook

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

