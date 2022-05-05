Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global smart irrigation controllers market was US$ 1,112.4 million in 2021. The global smart irrigation controllers market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,901.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-controllers-market/QI038

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing population and declining agricultural lands will surge the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market during the study period. In addition, depletion of natural resources and the rising need to enhance farm yield will benefit the global smart irrigation controllers market.

Due to the declining agricultural force, the adoption of internet connected solutions is forecast to surge during the forecast period. Smart irrigation controllers are adopted in the residential and commercial industries. Moreover, it ensures the optimum application of water to achieve high crop yields. Moreover, it also reduces operational costs, which will contribute to the growth of the market.

The growing number of agricultural practices will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, favorable incentives by governments to boost crop yield will escalate the market growth during the study period.

The smart city is forecast to be a significant trend, which will increase emphasis on the efficient management of water in commercial and residential spaces. Furthermore, growing urbanization will surge the demand to maintain the green balance. Thus, the market for smart irrigation controllers will grow unexpectedly.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered various industries. Due to lockdown restrictions, the agriculture industry witnessed significant challenges. However, the demand for goods increased abruptly. As a result, agricultural practices were forced to increase to cater to the demands of the population. Thus, it positively affected the global smart irrigation controllers market.

Request Sample Report for Smart Irrigation Controllers Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-controllers-market/QI038

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart irrigation controllers market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the contribution of emerging economies like India, China, and Japan. Increasing disposable incomes and high population growth are forecast to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rising focus on agricultural practices and increasing urbanization will increase the demand for efficient irrigation practices. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

The Toro Company

Netafim

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint

Rachio

Rain Machine

ET Water

Galcon Industries

Weathermatic

Calsense

AquaSpy

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-controllers-market/QI038

The global smart irrigation controllers market segmentation focuses on Component, System, Application, and Region.

Smart Irrigation Market, by Component

Controllers

(Evapotranspiration) ET-Based

Soil Sensor-Based

Sensors

Soil Moisture Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Rain/Freeze Sensors

Fertigation Sensors

Others

Water Flow Meters

Others (includes gateways, routers, and wireless communication equipment)

Smart Irrigation Market, by System Type:

Weather-based

Sensor-based

Smart Irrigation Market, by Application:

Agricultural

Greenhouses

Open-fields

Non-Agricultural

Residential

Turf & Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

Smart Irrigation Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-controllers-market/QI038

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/