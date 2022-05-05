Smart Highway Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Smart Highway Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global smart highway market size was US$ 33,921.9 million in 2021. The global smart highway market is forecast to grow to US$ 120,090.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Smart highways are roads that have sensors and IoT technology installed to make driving safer. The growing initiatives by government bodies to establish smart public infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the market. Smart highways are especially effective in dangerous and hilly areas since they provide warnings about impending traffic and different types of landslides, making driving safer. Smart roads also create energy, which is used to charge electric lights along the side of the road and to power moving electric automobiles. Thus, it will benefit the global smart highways market.
The market’s growth is fueled by a growing number of vehicles on the road and an increase in traffic-related injuries. Furthermore, the increasing international trade among emerging countries around the world will contribute to market growth.
However, the market’s growth is hampered by expensive maintenance expenses. On the contrary, the growing popularity of smart vehicles and the expansion of modern technologies in the transportation sector are likely to give profitable chances for the global market to develop.
Furthermore, smart roads are made up of a variety of computing technologies, such as sensors and smart monitoring systems, all of which are linked together in a monitoring unit. Furthermore, there is a global demand for better and more ecological roadways.
In addition, various government initiatives to curb pollution will force the market players to introduce innovative solutions.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the governments to focus on healthcare instead of other sectors. As a result, the demand to establish enhanced infrastructure reduced drastically, which hampered the growth of the market. In addition, lockdowns in various countries reduced road traffic drastically. Thus, the pandemic restricted the growth of the global smart highway market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific smart highway market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing number of technological advancements and increasing urban needs. Furthermore, growing support from government bodies, mainly in India and China, will benefit the smart highway market. For instance, China started a national innovative city development program in 2012, which aims to promote the use of the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and IoT. Such initiatives are forecast to boost the growth of the smart highway market.
Competitors in the Market
ABB Ltd, ALE International
AT&T Inc.
Cisco System Inc.
IBM Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
LG CSN
Honeywell International Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global smart highway market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Technology, and Region.
By Component Outlook
Hardware
Software
Service
By Deployment Model Outlook
On-Premise
Cloud
By Technology Outlook
Intelligent Transportation Management System
Intelligent Management System
Communication System
Monitoring System
Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
