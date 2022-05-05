Silicone Resin Market 2022 Future Trend, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Revenue Value and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Silicone Resin Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global silicone resin market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global silicone resin market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Silicone resins are heat resistant and have properties such as water repellency, resilience, anti-corrosion, surface hardness, and electrical insulation. Silicone resins find their applications in a variety of industries, including building and construction, painting and coatings, personal care and pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, automotive, and chemical.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global silicone resin market is expanding due to rising demand from a variety of end-user industries, such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Moreover, coating based on silicon resin delivers exceptional thermal resilience and water repellence. As a result of such properties, the market for silicone resins will witness exceptional growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the industry, such as 4K Ultra HD and smart home technologies, are forecast to gain high traction in the coming years. Furthermore, lightweight materials are being employed to reduce vehicle weight Thus, it would result in the overall market’s expansion during the study period.

Due to high raw material and refining prices, the global market for silicone resins may limit during the forecast period.

Continuous research and development activities are expected to benefit the global silicone resins market. In addition, growing urbanization and increasing disposable income will contribute to the silicone resins market growth.

The growing healthcare industry and the increasing number of innovations are likely to boost the growth of the silicone resin market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 epidemic has brought various challenges for the global silicone resin market. Various industrial activities were put on halt due to the epidemic. In addition, workers have either returned to their hometowns or been isolated due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The construction, automobile, textile, and coatings industries have witnessed significant loss due to decreased consumer demand. Chemical processing businesses also halted operations, which ultimately impacted the global silicone resin market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share and is expected to remain in lead during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific silicone resin market is estimated to project the highest CAGR due to the growing government initiatives towards industrial development. In addition, the region is home to prominent automotive manufacturers, which is likely to benefit the silicone resin market.

Competitors in the Market

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Corning Limited

Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporate Limited

Evonik Tego Chemie GmbH

Bluestar Silicones

Kaneka Corporations

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Incorporated

Adhis S.A.S

PCC Group

KANTO

Ashland

Kemira

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global silicone resin market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Silicone resins Market, By Type

Methyl Silicone Resins

Methylphenyl Silicone Resins

Others

Silicone resins Market, By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Silicone resins Market, By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Silicone resins Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

