Silicone Potting Compounds Market Industry Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Silicone Potting Compounds Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global silicone potting compounds market size was US$ 987.2 million in 2021. The global silicone potting compounds market is forecast to grow to US$ 1366.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Silicon potting compound finds its vast applications in the electronics industry. They are used to avail protection to the electronic components from the surrounding environment changes.
Factors Influencing the Market
The beneficial properties of silicone potting compounds will drive the market forward. Silicone potting compounds possess excellent electrical properties and can protect the device from moisture even under changing temperature conditions. In addition to that, its excellent chemical, humidity, & water resistance properties will drive the industry forward.
The rising demand for shield-sensitive components and their wide applications in the automotive, computing, communications industry will benefit the global silicone potting compounds market. In addition to that, the steeply growing electronics industry will escalate the growth of the global silicone potting compounds market.
The growing popularity of ultraviolet (UV)-cured silicone potting compounds due to their good insulation properties, bond strength, and lower energy consumption will upsurge the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID pandemic impeded the economic growth of several developed and developing countries. The pandemic resulted in the shutdown in various countries for a long time. As a result, the import-export of various components, including raw materials, was halted to obstruct the spread of the virus. This global health emergency spread to at least 213 countries and territories around the world. China, which is the major exporter of silicon and silica, witnessed a significant economic downfall. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global silicone potting compounds market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific silicone potting compounds market is forecast to hold dominance in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the steeply growing electronics and automotive industry in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for electrical and electronic appliances will contribute to the growth of the silicone potting compounds market.
China is forecast to hold the highest share in the global silicone potting compounds market. It is owing to the growing industrialization and improvement in disposable income. Moreover, the North America market for silicone potting compounds will grow at a significant growth rate due to the presence of prominent industry players, such as Novagard Solutions, Dymax Corporation, etc. As a result, it will benefit the silicone potting compounds market.
Competitors in the Market
Henkel, Dow Corning
Novagard Solutions
LORD
ELANTAS
Master Bond
MG Chemicals
Dymax Corporation
Noelle Industries
Elkem ASA
Robnor ResinLab Ltd
Huntsman International LLC
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global silicone potting compounds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, curing technique, and region.
By Application
Surface Mount Packages
Beam Bonded Components
Memory Devices & Microprocessors
Capacitors
Cable Joints
Transformers
Industrial Magnets
Solenoids
Others
By End-User
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace
Industrial
Others
By Curing Technique
UV Curing
Thermal Curing
Room Temperature Curing
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
