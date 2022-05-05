China carries out 70th all-time carrier flight exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has completed its 70th all-time carrier take-off and landing exercises and 10th long-distance voyage, Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Thursday (May 5).

Chiu said that any Chinese naval operation conducted beyond the East and South China Sea is considered a long-distance voyage. He emphasized that the defense ministry has full control of Chinese military activities around Taiwan, CNA reported.

In principle, all Chinese naval ships are in confrontation with the Taiwanese military, Chiu said, adding that sometimes there will be more ships in the area due to changes in the environment. The Chinese navy and air force also conduct joint exercises, he said.

Taiwan is aware of the number of assets involved in these drills, Chiu said, but he did not disclose any further information. Only under special circumstances will the defense ministry share related information with the public, CNA cited Chiu as saying.

Japan’s Joint Staff Office recently revealed that on May 1 at about noon Japan time, the Maritime Self-Defense Force detected Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning and seven other ships, including a Type 055 destroyer, three Type 052D destroyers, and a supply ship, sailing north to south 350 kilometers west of Nagasaki Prefecture’s Danjo Islands,

In addition, Type 054A frigate the Xiangtan was detected sailing west to east 480 km from Okinawa at around 6:00 p.m. the same day. At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (May 2), Type 052C destroyer the Zhengzhou was traveling north to south about 160 km north of the Diaoyu Islands.