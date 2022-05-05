Alexa
US SEC says more than 80 Chinese companies face possible delisting

Expanded Securities and Exchange Commission list includes JD.com and NetEase

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 15:06
US and Chinese flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday (May 4) added over 80 Chinese companies looking at possible delisting from U.S. exchanges.

According to Reuters, the SEC expanded the list of American-listed Chinese firms on a provisional lineup using The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act passed in 2020. Signed into law by former President Donald Trump, the act looks to remove foreign-jurisdiction firms from American markets if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards for three consecutive years.

Some of the Chinese firms facing delisting include JD.com, Pinduoduo Inc, Bilibili Inc, NetEase Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, NIO Inc, and China Petroleam & Chemical Corp among others, Reuters said.

Sources told the outlet last month that Chinese regulators had requested some of its U.S.-listed companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com, to prepare more audit disclosures. In March, the SEC said it would continue to work with Chinese regulators on gaining access to Chinese auditing records, but it was unclear if Beijing would allow access.

In early April, China proposed to amend offshore listing confidentiality rules to put the responsibility of protecting Chinese state secrets on the firms themselves. The move was seen as China’s attempt to remove legal hurdles and improve relations between the two countries to ensure that Chinese firms remain listed in the U.S.
US SEC
Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act
JD.Com
Bilibili
NetEase

Updated : 2022-05-05 16:00 GMT+08:00

