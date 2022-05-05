Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 30,035 local COVID cases on Thursday (May 5), the first time the country has reported more than 30,000 infections in one day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 71 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 232,402. Chen announced five deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 886.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 14,634 males, 15,386 females, and 15 cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s.