Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections

10,122 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 6,422 in Taipei City, and 4,872 in Taoyuan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 14:12
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 30,035 local COVID cases on Thursday (May 5), the first time the country has reported more than 30,000 infections in one day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 71 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 232,402. Chen announced five deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 886.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 14,634 males, 15,386 females, and 15 cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s.
