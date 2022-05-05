Rhode Island House of Representatives to bolster economic ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives on Thursday (April 28) passed a pro-Taiwan resolution calling for closer economic ties with Taiwan and backing it in international organizations.

The resolution, introduced by House Speaker Kennedy Joseph Shekarchi and representatives Brian Patrick Kennedy and Christopher Blazejewski, highlighted the friendship between Rhode Island and Taiwan and pushed for boosting bilateral economic and trade relations. It also voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in global organizations, including the World Health Organization, World Health Assembly, Interpol, and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The motion mentioned that Taiwan donated 135,000 medical masks and 5,000 N95 masks to help Rhode Island fight against COVID-19, showing that Taiwan cherishes its ties with the northeastern state.

Additionally, the resolution encouraged Rhode Island’s Economic Development Corporation to consider establishing an economic and trade office in Taiwan to bolster economic and trade relations with the East Asian nation and the Asia-Pacific region.