Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's TSMC back above NT$14 trillion market cap after stock rally

Surge in price comes after chipmaker recently fell out of world’s top ten most valuable firms

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 12:32
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The market value of Taiwan’s leading chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has surpassed the NT$14 trillion (US$474.99 billion) mark in market cap.

TSMC's stock price rose on Thursday (May 5), going as high as NT$544 per share, per a CNA report. Starting from a low of NT$534, the rise of NT$10 places the tech giant’s total value back above NT$14 trillion.

Investors in Taiwan are reacting to new interest rate adjustments by the U.S. Federal Reserve. On Wednesday (May 4), the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.5%, the largest margin yet in its recent measures to counter rising inflation.

TSMC’s share price has seen volatility in recent weeks amid increasing economic uncertainty. Last week it fell out of the world’s top ten most valuable companies by market share after its share price plummeted to NT$527 on Wednesday (April 27).

In January, TSMC was ranked eighth in the world by market value. TSMC hit its highest ever price of NT$688 on January 17 this year, which was NT$161 higher than Wednesday’s low of NT$527.

Despite the price fluctuations, the outlook remains strong with TSMC predicting a leap of up to 37% in current-quarter sales at the end of last month. It also said chip capacity will stay very tight this year as the global shortage of transistors continues.
TSMC
price hike
interest rate
share price
market cap

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked No. 8 chip supplier in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked No. 8 chip supplier in 2021
2022/05/03 15:16
Growing orders from 4 Chinese firms to fill Huawei gap in TSMC revenue
Growing orders from 4 Chinese firms to fill Huawei gap in TSMC revenue
2022/05/03 12:23
Construction of TSMC chip fab in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to start in June
Construction of TSMC chip fab in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to start in June
2022/04/30 16:08
TSMC drops out of world's top ten most valuable companies
TSMC drops out of world's top ten most valuable companies
2022/04/27 15:57
Taiwan to account for 66% of contract chipmaking in 2022
Taiwan to account for 66% of contract chipmaking in 2022
2022/04/26 14:06

Updated : 2022-05-05 12:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated