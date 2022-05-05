Alexa
Taipei to host immersive Gustav Klimt experience

Featuring the Austrian artist's life and work, the exhibition wowed fans on its European tour

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 11:48
A Gustav Klimt-themed show set for Taipei. (Crossmedia Group screenshot)

A Gustav Klimt-themed show set for Taipei. (Crossmedia Group screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An immersive exhibition titled "Klimt Experience" and featuring over 140 artworks by the Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt will take place at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park from June 24.

Curated by the Italian multimedia company, Crossmedia Group, and supported by the Austrian Office in Taipei, the one-hour video installation features images of Klimt’s artworks, including “The Kiss,” “The Tree of Life,” and “Judith.” Before arriving in Taiwan, the show won over more than 500,000 visitors’ hearts after touring Milan, Rome, and Naples, according to the organizer.

In the main area, the audience will be able to experience the artist’s life reflected through a collection of his paintings on 25 big screens. Another viewing room is built of mirrors, with the aim of reflecting how the artist portrayed sex, life, and death.

Meanwhile, centerpieces include Klimt’s lover and Austrian fashion designer Emilie Floge’s works. The show is slated to take place from June 24 to Sept. 11. Ticket discounts will be available before June 23.

(Opentix screenshot)

(Opentix screenshot)


(Crossmedia Group, YouTube video)
