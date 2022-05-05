Taiwan-style bakery wins hearts of Parisians

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese couple have found a footing in the fiercely competitive market of bread and pastries – in Paris.

Wang Chih-ya (王之亞) and her husband Chuang Po-hsuan (莊柏宣), who are in their 40s, have used their design expertise to transform a fish shop in the capital of France into a quaint bakery. The store is named “Petite Ile,” or "little island," a reference to their homeland of Taiwan.

The two have had a rough ride establishing the business in the country, wrote CNA, which has involved COVID-induced lockdowns and the challenge of convincing locals their products are unique and deserve a place in the vibrant baking scene.

With a mission to introduce Taiwan's specialties to the European city, the couple has incorporated dried fruits from the island country into French bread. Mangos, lychees, longans and apples are among the fruits that are said to have impressed the French.

“Most of our products are sold out every day and people have expressed their amazement at the sweetness of Taiwan fruits,” Wang said. She added the store has emerged as a conveyer of Taiwanese traits, adding a toast item with Taiwan-style milky filling has become a hot product.

The baker said Taiwanese are good at mixing the characteristics of different cultures to create a desirable product that brings out the best in them. Many who had their doubts about Petite Ile have changed their views after trying the bread, according to the couple.

French people’s recognition means a lot to them, CNA quoted Chuang as saying. “You don’t change people. You learn to adapt and blend into the local culture."



A Taiwanese couple opens a bakery in Paris. (CNA photos)