Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Harris scores in Cincinnati's 2-0 win over Toronto

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 09:57
FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (12) scores a goal againstToronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cinci...
Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson, left, and FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo compete for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (12) and Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (5) compete for possession of the ball during the first half of an ...
Toronto FC defender Shane O'Neill (27) argues with the referee after a challenge on FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) during the first half...
Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) reacts after a missed shot on goal against FC Cincinnati during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, ...
FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (12) and Toronto FC midfielder Luca Petrasso (38) compete for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer ma...
FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (4) rises for a header against Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match ...
Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso walks off the field after being an issued a red card during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC...
Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) rises for a bicycle kick during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday,...
Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) and FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo (5) compete for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...

FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (12) scores a goal againstToronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cinci...

Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson, left, and FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo compete for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...

FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (12) and Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (5) compete for possession of the ball during the first half of an ...

Toronto FC defender Shane O'Neill (27) argues with the referee after a challenge on FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) during the first half...

Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) reacts after a missed shot on goal against FC Cincinnati during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, ...

FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris (12) and Toronto FC midfielder Luca Petrasso (38) compete for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer ma...

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (4) rises for a header against Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match ...

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso walks off the field after being an issued a red card during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC...

Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) rises for a bicycle kick during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday,...

Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) and FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo (5) compete for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Calvin Harris and Luciano Acosta each scored, and Cincinnati beat 10-man Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night for its second win in the series in four days.

Harris scored in the second minute by redirecting a cross from Brandon Vazquez on a breakaway. Acosta scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.

Cincinnati (4-5-1) has won four of its last eight games. Toronto (3-5-2) is winless in its last 13 road games dating to last season.

Cincinnati plays at Minnesota on Saturday. Toronto visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.