Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Possible tornado causes damage outside Oklahoma City

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 10:12
Possible tornado causes damage outside Oklahoma City

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A suspected tornado touched down outside Oklahoma City on Wednesday, causing what appeared from televised reports to be minor damage and briefly trapping some people who were later rescued, authorities said.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage in the community of Seminole, but crews were able to get them out. Seminole is a city of about 7,500 people located about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Haley said he was unaware of any injuries.

KOCO-TV showed video footage of damaged homes with exposed attics and insulation blown out.

Updated : 2022-05-05 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated