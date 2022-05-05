Slovakian parliament committee passes resolution backing Taiwan in WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Affairs Committee of Slovakia’s parliament, the National Council, passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) on Tuesday (May 3), making it the third Slovakian parliament committee to do so in recent days.

The committee affirmed Taiwan's success in developing a pandemic prevention model, sharing of medical resources, and assistance to Ukraine, which the committee says demonstrated “the spirit of humanity and the power of good.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release that the resolution demonstrates the friendly partnership between Taiwan and Slovakia. It added that Taiwan’s participation in global organizations has been endorsed by like-minded nations.

MOFA thanked the National Council for backing Taiwan ahead of the 75th WHA, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 22-28. It also expressed gratitude to other European partners for their strong support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

The ministry reiterated its desire to work with Slovakia and other democratic partners to “jointly build a more secure protective net for global epidemic prevention.”

Both the Foreign Affairs and Health committees of the National Council passed resolutions on April 26 affirming Taiwan's achievements in pandemic prevention and supporting its participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.