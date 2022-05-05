Four tactical lessons Xi has learned from Putin for Taiwan: Rogin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American columnist has discussed several key lessons China is learning from Russia’s war in Ukraine and proposed how the West should adjust its plan to defend Taiwan.

Writing in the Washington Post, Josh Rogin cited the assessment of U.S. Army General Richard Clarke, the head of U.S. Special Operations Command, who believes Ukraine has caused Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) to change his approach to Taiwan in four key ways.

Firstly, Xi has likely concluded an attack on Taiwan must be swift and use overwhelming force to take out the capital, Taipei, as soon as possible. He will try to avoid Putin’s tactical mistakes in the opening days of the conflict which has led to a protracted campaign without a clear victor.

Secondly, Xi will likely leverage the element of surprise. Seeing how Putin’s extended buildup of forces on the border allowed the U.S. and its allies time to get organized ahead of the invasion, Xi will opt for a quicker strike.

Thirdly, Xi is likely trying to preempt which areas of China’s system are vulnerable to sanctions and is taking steps to prepare the Chinese economy to withstand economic isolation. Seeing the economic troubles Western sanctions have wrought on Russia, China will try to prepare as much as possible before making a move.

Finally, Xi will dedicate more resources to fighting the information war. Having seen how Putin has increasingly failed to steer the narrative, China will attempt to exert more control over the coverage of a conflict over Taiwan.

This requires Washington and Taipei adjust their preparations for Taiwan’s defense.

Senator Lindsey Graham told Rogin the U.S. must help Taiwan must build a stronger civil defense force, so Taiwanese can defend their homes. He also said the U.S. must convince China it will come to Taiwan’s defense, in addition to sustaining an “endless supply of help to Taiwan.”

This means the U.S. and its allies should be readying logistics in the Western Pacific as soon as possible, rather than waiting until it’s too late. The U.S. must also amend its policy of “strategic ambiguity,” to make it clear that it will definitely defend Taiwan.

Rogin asserted the West’s biggest mistake in Ukraine was in believing Russian propaganda about Ukraine which caused it to delay mobilizing to support Kyiv until after Putin had already attacked. Similarly, Chinese propaganda is falsely trying to frame U.S. military assistance and diplomatic support as the “real threat to peace across the Taiwan Strait.”

Learning from the mistakes of Ukraine means Washington and its allies must ramp up provisions for Taiwan’s defense now, he concluded.