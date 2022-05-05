Alexa
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June

CECC head anticipates COVID cases in Taiwan will peak in May and ebb in June

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 10:54
(Freepik photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) predicts that COVID cases in Taiwan will peak in May and plans to end home isolation for the fully vaccinated and boosted contacts of COVID cases.

At a press conference on Wednesday (May 4), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) predicted the Omicron outbreak in Taiwan will reach its peak in May, and only after such an apex is reached can home isolation be safely phased out. Based on a peak in May, Chen said the plan is to allow people who are listed as a contact of a COVID case to avoid home isolation if they have been inoculated with three COVID jabs starting in June, when cases are expected to ebb.

Chen said the CECC will discuss details of the plan with county and city governments on Thursday (May 5). As for reducing restrictions for confirmed COVID cases, Chen said that an incremental approach will be taken to avoid placing a burden on the community and medical care facilities.

On May 1, the CECC set up a self-reporting system for confirmed cases. Chen said that if anyone suspects that a COVID case has violated their home quarantine, they should notify the local health department or local police department.

Regarding electronic surveys of COVID cases, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that so far, 60,000 people have been sent notifications to list their contacts, but only 30,000 have provided contact information. Starting on Wednesday, the National Health Insurance Administration requires those who go to hospitals or community testing stations to provide their mobile phone number so they can be contacted.
