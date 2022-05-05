Alexa
Houser argues for $3M in arbitration, Brewers at $2.425M

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 06:14
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Houser argued his salary arbitration case against Milwaukee on Wednesday, asking a three-man panel for $3 million while the Brewers argued for $2,425,000.

The case was heard remotely by arbitrators Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog. A decision is not expected for several weeks.

The 29-year-old pitcher was 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 26 starts and two relief appearances for the Brewers last season, when he earned $584,100.

Houser was eligible for arbitration for the first time and is 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA in four starts this season. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Houser's was the second case argued after second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier went to a hearing with the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Eighteen additional players remain eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24. Players scheduled for hearings include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, shortstop Dansby Swanson, pitcher Max Fried and third baseman Austin Riley, New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez and Philadelphia pitcher Zach Eflin.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

