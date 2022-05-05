Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/05 04:22
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks soared to their biggest gain in two years Wednesday and bond yields dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday.

That allayed concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in June. The comments came after the Fed announced a half-point increase in its benchmark rate as part of its effort to fight inflation.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 124.69 points, or 3%, to 4,300.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.8%, to 34,061.06.

The Nasdaq rose 401.10 points, or 3.2%, to 12,964.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.07 points, or 2.7%, to 1,949.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 168.24 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 1,083.85 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 630.22 points, or 5.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.82 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 466.01 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is down 2,277.24 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,680.11 points, or 17.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 295.39 points, or 13.2%.

Updated : 2022-05-05 06:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated