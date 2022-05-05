Alexa
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 04:02
INTERLEAGUE

San Diego 102 002 000 5 6 0
Cleveland 001 020 100 4 7 1

Clevinger, S.Wilson (5), Crismatt (6), L.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola; Plesac, De Los Santos (6), Hentges (7), Shaw (9) and Maile. W_S.Wilson 3-0. L_Plesac 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (10). HRs_San Diego, Machado (5).

___

St. Louis 500 000 212 10 8 1
Kansas City 000 000 000 0 4 0

Wainwright, McFarland (8), Naughton (9) and Molina; Bubic, Payamps (1), Coleman (4), Speier (6), Garrett (7), Bolaños (7) and Melendez. W_Wainwright 3-3. L_Bubic 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (7), O'Neill (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 020 000 2 5 3
Detroit 000 030 00x 3 3 0

Peters, B.Wilson (4), Crowe (8) and Knapp; Pineda, Lange (5), Barnes (6), Chafin (7), Fulmer (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Lange 1-1. L_B.Wilson 0-1. Sv_Soto (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 000 501 002 8 9 0
Miami 120 000 220 7 10 1

Bumgarner, Martin (2), Nelson (6), Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Middleton (8), Kennedy (9) and Herrera, C.Kelly; Hernandez, Bleier (5), Scott (6), Head (7), C.Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Henry, Stallings. W_Middleton 1-1. L_Bender 0-3. Sv_Kennedy (3). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (5), P.Smith (3). Miami, Berti (2), Aguilar (2).

