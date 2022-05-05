Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|San Diego
|102
|002
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|100
|—
|4
|7
|1
Clevinger, S.Wilson (5), Crismatt (6), L.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola; Plesac, De Los Santos (6), Hentges (7), Shaw (9) and Maile. W_S.Wilson 3-0. L_Plesac 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (10). HRs_San Diego, Machado (5).
___
|St. Louis
|500
|000
|212
|—
|10
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Wainwright, McFarland (8), Naughton (9) and Molina; Bubic, Payamps (1), Coleman (4), Speier (6), Garrett (7), Bolaños (7) and Melendez. W_Wainwright 3-3. L_Bubic 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (7), O'Neill (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|5
|3
|Detroit
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
|3
|0
Peters, B.Wilson (4), Crowe (8) and Knapp; Pineda, Lange (5), Barnes (6), Chafin (7), Fulmer (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Lange 1-1. L_B.Wilson 0-1. Sv_Soto (4).
___
|Arizona
|000
|501
|002
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Miami
|120
|000
|220
|—
|7
|10
|1
Bumgarner, Martin (2), Nelson (6), Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Middleton (8), Kennedy (9) and Herrera, C.Kelly; Hernandez, Bleier (5), Scott (6), Head (7), C.Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Henry, Stallings. W_Middleton 1-1. L_Bender 0-3. Sv_Kennedy (3). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (5), P.Smith (3). Miami, Berti (2), Aguilar (2).