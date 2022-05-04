Alexa
Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 23:50
BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

The Salem-based group on Tuesday tweeted a copy of its request to raise a flag to mark Satanic Appreciation Week from July 23-29.

The application filed online with the city’s property management department doesn’t provide any details about what the flag would look like or what the weeklong celebration entails.

Spokespersons for the Satanic Temple didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. The group has lodged freedom of religion challenges nationwide, including a recent federal lawsuit arguing the Boston City Council’s traditional opening prayer at its public meetings is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office declined to comment on the group’s request other than to say it’s reviewing the high court’s decision while also evaluating its flag-raising program.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston discriminated against activist Harold Shurtleff because of his “religious viewpoint,” even though it had routinely approved other flag raising requests.

In 2017, Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background called the Christian flag to mark Constitution Day on Sept. 17.

Updated : 2022-05-05 01:44 GMT+08:00

