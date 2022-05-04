Alexa
Jaguars re-sign veteran Gotsis to back up top pick Walker

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 23:46
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, giving the team some experienced depth to play behind rookie and projected starter Travon Walker.

Gotsis is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Jacksonville. He played in 32 of 33 games with the Jaguars over the last two years and finished with a career high-tying three sacks in 2021.

The Melbourne, Australia, native was a second-round draft pick by Denver in 2016, the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history. He has played in 89 career games, recording 173 tackles, including 19 for loss and eight sacks.

The Jaguars drafted Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in last week's NFL draft. The former Georgia standout is expected to be a plug-and-play starter opposite 2019 Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-05-05 01:44 GMT+08:00

