Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Airbnb will revive rules aimed at curbing summer parties

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 00:06
FILE - The login page for Airbnb's iPhone app is seen in front of a computer displaying Airbnb's website, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb...

FILE - The login page for Airbnb's iPhone app is seen in front of a computer displaying Airbnb's website, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb said Wednesday it will impose special restrictions over the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays to prevent parties at rented houses, bringing back measures that the company claims worked last summer.

Renters who don't have a “history of positive reviews on Airbnb” will be barred from making one-night reservations for houses, and there will also be limits on who can make two-night bookings, the company said.

Airbnb said it will require renters to confirm that they understand the company's ban on parties and that Airbnb could take legal action against violators.

The company said guests who have received positive marks in the past won't be affected by the changes.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said similar measures prevented 126,000 people from renting properties over the July 4 holiday last year because they lacked positive reviews from hosts.

Airbnb has long faced criticism over large parties, some of which have turned violent, at properties listed by its hosts.

Last month, two teens were killed and several others injured by gunfire during an Easter weekend party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh. Airbnb has said it plans legal action against the person who booked the house. The company banned parties after five people were shot dead during a Halloween party in 2019 at a rental in Orinda, California, a San Francisco suburb.

Updated : 2022-05-05 01:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated