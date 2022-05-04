All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 1 3 18 13 6 New York 5 2 2 17 15 7 Orlando City 5 3 2 17 12 11 CF Montréal 4 3 2 14 16 18 New York City FC 4 3 1 13 19 10 Columbus 3 3 3 12 13 9 Atlanta 3 4 2 11 11 13 Toronto FC 3 4 2 11 16 19 New England 3 5 1 10 14 16 Charlotte FC 3 6 1 10 9 13 Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 11 17 Inter Miami CF 3 5 1 10 9 18 Chicago 2 3 4 10 6 7 D.C. United 3 5 0 9 10 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 1 1 22 21 8 Austin FC 6 1 2 20 22 8 LA Galaxy 5 3 1 16 10 7 FC Dallas 4 1 4 16 14 7 Real Salt Lake 4 2 4 16 10 13 Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 11 8 Houston 3 3 3 12 12 11 Colorado 3 3 3 12 11 11 Nashville 3 3 3 12 9 10 Portland 2 3 5 11 10 15 Sporting Kansas City 2 6 2 8 8 16 Seattle 2 4 1 7 9 11 San Jose 1 5 3 6 15 23 Vancouver 1 6 1 4 6 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

New England 2, Miami 0

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Columbus 3, D.C. United 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 0

Sunday, May 1

New York City FC 3, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, May 4

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Miami at Charlotte FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.