Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Connecticut 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000
Dallas 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-05 00:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated