American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|6
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Boston
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Baltimore
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Chicago
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Kansas City
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|5
___
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.