American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 6 .750 _
Toronto 15 10 .600
Tampa Bay 14 10 .583 4
Boston 10 14 .417 8
Baltimore 8 16 .333 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 9 .625 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455 4
Chicago 10 13 .435
Kansas City 8 14 .364 6
Detroit 7 14 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 _
Houston 13 11 .542
Seattle 12 12 .500
Oakland 10 14 .417
Texas 9 14 .391 5

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.