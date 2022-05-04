Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shipping company Maersk sees record quarter as demand surges

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 21:46
Shipping company Maersk sees record quarter as demand surges

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it had delivered its “best earnings quarter ever,” driven by higher freight rates and more contracts being signed.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company said its revenue for the first three months of the year came in at $19.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion for the same period last year. Profits before taxes came in at $7.3 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago.

Maersk reported that the financial impact of Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to $718 million in the first quarter. The company, which announced that it was withdrawing from Russia, said it completed its last cargo operation in a Russian port Monday.

It said it has started the process to sell its 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

CEO Søren Skou said that while global supply chains remain under significant pressure, “we continue to demonstrate superior ability to help customers overcome logistic challenges.”

The company added that its financial performance for the year “depends on several factors and is subject to uncertainties related to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19, bunker fuel prices and freight rates, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.”

Maersk operates in 130 countries and employs about 95,000 people.

Updated : 2022-05-04 23:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row