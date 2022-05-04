Doubleview Gold Corp Announces Commencement of 2022 Exploration Season

Vancouver, Canada - Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022 - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview", the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2022 exploration season at the HAT Property in northwest British Columbia and the engagement of Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services Inc. (Obsidian), a registered Tahltan Business, to provide camp and logistics services in support of its 2022 exploration program.



Obsidian personnel have mobilized to the HAT Property providing equipment, expediting, logistics services and additional supplies as needed to support the Company's 2022 exploration program. Obsidian personnel currently onsite include a camp manager, pad builders, cook, first aid and general labourers.



Mr. Allen Edzerza, Obsidian President stated "We are happy to support Doubleview's exploration program by providing camp and logistic services. Our goal is to provide a high-quality service and to provide employment opportunities for our People. This is the second operating season for Obsidian and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to grow as a company."



Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview stated: "We are pleased to kick off our 2022 exploration season with a meaningful partnership working with a premier camp and logistics management company. Doubleview has an extensive exploration program outlined for the season and recognizes it is essential to have a well-run camp with proper infrastructure and logistics in place. We look forward to working with a Tahltan operated company and supporting the local community."



About Doubleview Gold Corp



Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSXV: DBG] [OTCQB: DBLVF] [GER: A1W038] [FSE: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.



