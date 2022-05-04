Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;A t-storm around;89;76;NW;8;81%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;91;78;Sunny and hotter;100;79;ENE;8;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;78;56;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;W;16;76%;78%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;69;57;Showers, heavy early;63;59;NNW;11;70%;100%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;58;46;Clouds and sunshine;62;47;NW;6;76%;44%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower;54;38;An afternoon shower;54;38;SE;6;52%;64%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Showers around;77;60;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;ESE;7;57%;4%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rather cloudy;62;44;A morning shower;67;43;WSW;10;49%;47%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;71;57;Clouds and sun;75;57;ESE;5;71%;3%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;WSW;6;53%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;66;56;Mostly sunny;70;53;ESE;9;71%;10%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and hot;101;72;Hazy sunshine;92;66;NE;12;29%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Showers, some heavy;92;75;SSE;5;79%;99%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;SSW;5;61%;82%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;S;6;69%;96%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;68;56;Partly sunny;68;55;W;7;65%;18%;9

Beijing, China;Hot, becoming breezy;93;68;Partly sunny, warm;86;59;NNE;11;35%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;73;51;A t-storm in spots;76;57;ESE;5;53%;42%;8

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;66;51;A shower;63;44;N;5;61%;81%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sunshine;72;51;A little a.m. rain;67;53;SE;6;74%;80%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;SE;5;73%;60%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;73;52;A t-storm in spots;75;52;E;6;57%;69%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;63;45;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NNW;4;73%;51%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;70;47;Partly sunny;65;44;NE;7;56%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;71;52;A stray thunderstorm;74;54;ESE;6;53%;45%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog, then sun;67;47;Partly sunny;70;52;NNW;6;75%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;A t-storm around;83;65;E;5;43%;68%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;WSW;7;56%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;NNW;10;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;Partly sunny;72;55;S;7;64%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;88;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;66;SSE;3;61%;92%;7

Chennai, India;Humid;97;84;Partly sunny, humid;100;84;SSE;8;74%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;47;42;A little p.m. rain;51;50;ENE;8;82%;99%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A thunderstorm;89;80;SW;7;70%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;55;40;Partly sunny;61;43;W;7;62%;20%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;76;68;Sunny and nice;77;69;N;12;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Strong p.m. t-storms;87;71;Rain and a t-storm;78;57;E;10;68%;91%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of showers;86;75;Showers;85;74;S;11;77%;93%;2

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;99;81;Hazy and very warm;104;83;NW;5;29%;1%;11

Denver, United States;A thundershower;50;37;Partly sunny, warmer;67;46;WSW;7;47%;25%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A brief a.m. shower;84;76;A strong t-storm;87;79;S;5;71%;88%;12

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;94;75;Afternoon showers;90;76;S;4;71%;100%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;61;44;A thundershower;63;49;WSW;9;78%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;65;57;A t-storm around;80;59;NNE;7;41%;64%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;65;58;Partly sunny;69;59;ENE;4;72%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;SSE;5;57%;18%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;73;54;Partly sunny;73;55;ESE;5;59%;19%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;87;71;An afternoon shower;87;72;ESE;8;67%;59%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;Breezy in the a.m.;51;39;SSW;13;60%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;91;79;A couple of t-storms;89;80;NE;6;79%;84%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Decreasing clouds;86;73;E;7;63%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;84;73;A couple of showers;84;73;ENE;16;59%;88%;5

Hyderabad, India;A shower and t-storm;97;80;Partly sunny;99;84;SW;6;35%;5%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;86;69;Mostly sunny;93;72;N;9;40%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;56;44;Mostly sunny, milder;65;45;NE;6;71%;12%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;ENE;7;69%;64%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;84;Plenty of sunshine;94;82;N;10;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;72;48;Mostly sunny;73;50;NW;3;49%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mainly cloudy, cool;60;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;54;WNW;6;57%;43%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and breezy;92;79;Hazy sunshine;95;79;W;10;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;81;63;A thunderstorm;75;62;SSE;4;78%;86%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;87;Sunny and very warm;108;85;NNE;9;16%;2%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;60;41;Mostly sunny, cool;57;41;ESE;8;40%;1%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;77;Partly sunny, windy;88;77;ENE;18;56%;27%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;94;74;A t-storm around;93;73;E;5;65%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSW;7;69%;69%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;E;4;72%;74%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clearing and mild;61;30;Sunny and mild;61;31;ENE;6;27%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;91;77;Mostly cloudy;90;78;SSW;7;70%;85%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;67;60;Decreasing clouds;67;60;SSE;8;81%;13%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;76;55;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;NNW;6;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Showers/thunderstorm;61;46;Periods of sun;66;51;W;7;60%;34%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;83;57;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;S;7;46%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;76;Mostly sunny;88;76;WSW;8;69%;7%;9

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;67;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;5;51%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;91;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;W;13;66%;92%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;A t-storm around;87;76;SE;3;79%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;96;80;Sunshine and warm;99;80;E;8;44%;7%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Occasional rain;59;44;A passing shower;58;42;NW;6;66%;85%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;83;57;A t-storm around;82;58;SW;6;26%;41%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;Humid, a p.m. shower;85;75;SE;6;65%;46%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with some sun;48;29;Partly sunny;53;39;SSE;7;57%;10%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SW;11;71%;60%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;66;46;Partly sunny;70;51;N;6;77%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;A couple of showers;59;43;Increasing clouds;62;42;N;4;36%;3%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;48;36;Clouding up, cool;51;38;WSW;8;33%;30%;5

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;91;83;Plenty of sunshine;93;83;WNW;10;70%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Afternoon showers;76;60;A t-storm in spots;76;60;NNE;8;69%;71%;12

New York, United States;A couple of showers;64;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;54;S;7;46%;7%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;81;54;A shower in the a.m.;76;56;W;12;52%;69%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning sunny;57;35;Clouds and sun;58;37;E;7;35%;1%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;73;57;High clouds;75;59;ENE;5;48%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;55;36;Warmer with some sun;65;38;WSW;6;51%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;61;39;Partly sunny;62;39;NNE;9;39%;3%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;Partly sunny;85;76;ENE;3;75%;55%;7

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;89;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;S;6;86%;95%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;E;6;82%;79%;4

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;66;47;Sunny intervals;67;47;N;7;64%;19%;4

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;68;55;Breezy in the a.m.;70;54;ENE;15;44%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;88;79;A thunderstorm;91;79;SSE;5;71%;88%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;E;9;82%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in spots;94;68;A shower;93;66;ESE;6;57%;87%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;68;50;A shower and t-storm;65;48;NNW;4;70%;94%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warm;81;51;Mostly cloudy;81;51;SE;9;36%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;68;53;A little p.m. rain;66;54;NNE;8;74%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;74;56;NE;7;74%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;SE;9;76%;95%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;41;35;An afternoon shower;42;36;NW;11;68%;95%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;52;35;Partly sunny;59;44;S;10;42%;39%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;Not as warm;80;69;WSW;6;74%;56%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;Mostly sunny and hot;108;83;NW;9;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;73;49;Afternoon rain;70;57;NE;6;68%;91%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;46;37;Cloudy and warmer;53;40;SSW;6;45%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;52;Mostly sunny;61;55;WSW;12;70%;16%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;81;66;A couple of t-storms;79;66;E;6;77%;93%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;84;76;Breezy in the p.m.;84;75;E;13;74%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;75;64;A couple of t-storms;74;66;S;5;100%;93%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;ESE;7;17%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;72;42;Partly sunny;66;42;SW;3;57%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;A morning shower;86;72;NNE;3;79%;73%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;76;50;Sunshine and warm;80;52;N;5;52%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;49;Periods of rain;52;45;SW;8;82%;99%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;78;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;W;6;42%;1%;10

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warm;81;59;Sunny and warm;81;64;SSE;10;53%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;A passing shower;90;79;SSE;8;72%;98%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;64;45;A shower and t-storm;68;46;SSE;6;62%;88%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;ENE;11;67%;57%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;56;42;Partly sunny;62;43;SW;8;48%;25%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Showers around;74;52;WSW;7;73%;92%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;82;71;A shower;77;71;E;10;81%;87%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;47;37;Warmer;57;42;SSW;11;43%;32%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;77;62;Partial sunshine;81;63;ESE;6;55%;20%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;70;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;47;NW;10;76%;93%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;82;63;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;NE;11;31%;55%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with some sun;73;64;Breezy in the p.m.;70;62;W;15;49%;41%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;E;5;53%;12%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and nice;73;57;High clouds;76;63;S;9;61%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;58;43;High clouds;55;45;ENE;8;55%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;83;70;Winds subsiding;92;67;SW;17;24%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;81;63;Mostly sunny, windy;78;61;WNW;17;49%;25%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;63;25;Breezy and colder;42;15;NNW;14;49%;1%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;56;46;Rain, heavy at times;53;45;WSW;5;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;72;51;A t-storm in spots;73;54;SSE;5;71%;60%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. shower;88;71;Sunny and very warm;94;75;E;4;43%;30%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun and cool;51;30;Periods of sun;58;43;S;8;50%;20%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;62;46;Variable cloudiness;68;52;SE;10;45%;58%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;57;Breezy in the p.m.;67;60;NNW;16;80%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;78;A t-storm around;97;80;WSW;4;49%;66%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;74;51;A thunderstorm;65;49;ESE;4;67%;93%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-04 21:46 GMT+08:00

