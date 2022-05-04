Alexa
Taiwan plans to set up independent nuclear safety commission

Abolition of Atomic Energy Council, more government restructuring to be discussed Thursday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 20:30
The Executive Yuan building in Taipei. (Wikicommons, Venation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet is preparing a new package of measures to reform its own departments, including the formation of an independent Nuclear Safety Commission to replace the existing Atomic Energy Council (AEC), reports said Wednesday (May 4).

The latest phase of the reforms, which started in 2010, will include the upgrading of departments and committees to full ministries under the Executive Yuan, as the Cabinet is officially known, CNA reported.

As the country’s three functioning nuclear power plants are scheduled to be phased out by 2025, the AEC will be transformed into an independent Nuclear Safety Commission, as Taiwan will still have to deal with the impact of nuclear waste.

Other changes include the upgrading of the Council of Agriculture (COA) to a Ministry of Agriculture, and of the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to an Environment Ministry. The Ministry of the Interior will add a National Parks Administration under its wing, the report said.

The latest reform package, which might also include changes for the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), is likely to form the key topic of discussion at the Cabinet’s regular weekly meeting Thursday (May 5) morning, according to CNA.
2022-05-04

