Taiwan’s NCC demands report from TV station following repeated blunders

CTS replaced top managers and relevant staff after 6 incidents over the past 2 weeks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 19:59
Cheng Tzu-leong is combining the posts of chairman and general manager of CTS for the time being. (CNA, CTS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Communications Commission (NCC) wants Chinese Television System (CTS) to submit plans for improvement after the state-owned television company broadcast six blunders in two weeks, reports said Wednesday (May 4).

News crawl messages showed false reports about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a volcano eruption, 10 million residents of Shanghai testing positive for COVID-19 in one day, and labeled Taiwan’s premier as the president, before referring to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as“Tsai EE.” The erroneous messages caused the resignation of top executives and of technicians directly involved in the mistakes.

In addition to visiting the TV company Wednesday evening, the NCC demanded CTS submit a plan to improve its operations as well as a report about the recent mishaps, CNA reported.

The Ministry of Culture, which supervises the state-owned channel, and the NCC formed a special taskforce last week to look into the problems. Outgoing company executives named the existence of “outmoded attitudes” and structural issues as causes for the string of blunders.

Wednesday’s visit to CTS would also focus on the possibilities that inadequate personnel training or a staff shortage played a role in the incidents, the NCC said. In earlier statements, the media watchdog said that if CTS was found to have violated the Radio and Television Act, it might be fined between NT$200,000 (US$6,770) and NT$2 million.
CTS
Chinese Television System
National Communications Commission
NCC
Radio and Television Act
fake news
Ministry of Culture

