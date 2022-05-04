Alexa
Famed restaurant in southern Taiwan suspends indoor dinning

A Sha decided to suspend indoor-dinning out of concern for its employees: restaurant owner

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 18:47
A Sha Restaurant (Facebook, A Sha Restaurant photo)

A Sha Restaurant (Facebook, A Sha Restaurant photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As numbers of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan continue to surge, a famed restaurant in Tainan City started a self-imposed indoor dining ban on Tuesday (April 3).

Wu Jian Hao (吳健豪), the third-generation owner of A Sha Restaurant (阿霞飯店), posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday announcing the immediate suspension of indoor dining at A Sha and its two branches, begging the public for forgiveness.

“Only when everybody is safe and sound will there be hope,” the post read. “It turns out that last year was just a drill, and this year is the real thing….When COVID-19 comes knocking at my door, I won't open…”

"Enjoying dishes at home offers peace of mind," the post said, before announcing a 12% discount for all takeout orders.

According to a CNA report, the restaurateur said that even though the central government has not imposed any indoor dining ban since the start of the recent infection spike, many customers are afraid of taking off their masks to eat for fear of starting an infection cluster.

A Sha decided to suspend dine-in services not because of poor business but out of concern for its employees as they might get infected in the workplace, the restaurant owner said.

As Mother’s Day is around the corner, he said he notified those who had made dine-in reservations to please cancel their reservation or get their meals to-go instead.
A Sha Restaurant
Tainan
takeouts

