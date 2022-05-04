Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo

Passengers offered melon and lemon cakes from Le Ruban Patisserie

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 16:56
Travelers on the CAL A321neo between Taipei Songshan Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Wednesday were offered special cakes. (CNA, CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) for the first time, used its Airbus A321neo for the route between Taipei Songshan Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday (May 4).

The narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft has been in service with CAL since March, but this marked the first time that it serviced the popular business route between the two capitals, CNA reported. CAL flights each Wednesday and Saturday will use the A321neo on the same route, according to the Taiwan airline.

CAL said that passengers on the inaugural flight were able to enjoy special desserts prepared with ingredients from Taiwan and Japan by Le Ruban Patisserie in Taipei.

Business-class travelers tasted melon cakes, while in economy class, lemon cakes were served as the main dessert. The melons were grown in Yunlin County with seed imported from Hokkaido, while the lemon cakes used organic lemons produced in Pingtung County and flour from Kumamoto in Japan, CAL said.

The airline said it plans to expand its collaboration with Le Ruban by offering their cakes on flights to Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka from the second half of the year.
