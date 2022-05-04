Medical Flexible Packaging Market 2022 : Size, Share, Projections and Future Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Medical Flexible Packaging Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global medical flexible packaging market size was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global medical flexible packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for flexible packaging products in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is growing steeply due to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for novel devices. In addition, the benefits of medical flexible packaging products, such as efficient variety, low requirement for raw material, and lightweight, are forecast to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the fact that medical flexible packaging is easy to dispose of will amplify its demand during the forecast period.

Other factors, such as the growing population and increasing disposable income, will exhibit huge growth potential for the medical flexible packaging market. On the contrary, the high cost of packaging may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of diseases has upsurged the demand to escalate R&D activities and bring new innovations to the market. It is forecast to be opportunistic for the companies thriving in the medical flexible packaging market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific medical flexible packaging market is forecast to grow at the highest rate due to the rising individual spending on healthcare. Furthermore, the demand for efficient medical products is increasing in emerging economies, such as India and China. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the medical flexible packaging market.

North America is forecast to emerge as a significant contributor to the medical flexible packaging market, owing to the improving economic outlook and rising number of innovations on barrier materials in the region. In addition, the presence of renowned manufacturers, such as Amcor and Bemis will boost the growth of the medical flexible packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic has been positive for the healthcare sector. Even though various segments witnessed an abrupt loss in terms of revenue, the global medical flexible packaging market witnessed lucrative growth opportunities. The demand for high-quality medical devices increased from the healthcare bodies, majorly in India and China. Furthermore, governments’ push towards improving healthcare and medical infrastructure and offering efficient healthcare services to the citizens further augmented the medical flexible packaging market growth.

In addition to that, the pandemic highlighted the need for increasing R&D activities and introducing novel pharmaceutical innovations. Thus, the demand for medical flexible packaging increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Bemis Company, Inc.

WestRock, Aptar, Inc.

Dtwyler Holding, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Berry Global

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Coveris S.A.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air

Amcor

Mondi

CCL Industries, Inc.

Gerresheimer

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical flexible packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, End-Use, and Region.

By Material Outlook

Plastics

Paper

Aluminum

Others

By Product Outlook

Seals

High Barrier Films

Wraps

Pouches & Bags

Lids & Labels

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Medical Device Packaging

Implant Packaging

Contract Packaging

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

