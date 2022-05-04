Inductors, Cores, And Beads Market 2022 : Size, Share, Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Inductors, Cores, And Beads Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global inductors, cores, and beads market size was US$ 8.6 billion in 2021. The global inductors, cores, and beads market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

Factors Influencing the Market

The global inductors, cores, and beads market is primarily driven by the factors like growing consumer electronics sector and rising demand for passive electronic components. In addition, increasing range of advancements in inductors, cores, and beads will fuel the growth of the overall market during the analysis period.

The electric vehicle industry is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Moreover, the rising demand for automotive electronics will upsurge the demand for inductors, which will benefit the overall inductors, cores, and beads market during the study period.

The advent of 5G technology is projected to upscale the adoption of connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc. As a result, it will benefit the global inductors, cores, and beads market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations to lower carbon emissions and upscale the adoption of electric vehicles will escalate the growth of the inductors, cores, and beads market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global inductors, cores, and beads market have witnessed various obstacles due to supply chain disruptions and limitations in manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, various companies had to entirely close their factories, which ultimately affected the global inductors, cores, and beads market.

The electronics devices industry witnessed a substantial drop in product demand. Automotive manufacturers closed down their operations, which affected the other linked industries. Thus, the global inductors, cores, and beads market witnessed a significant decline owing to these factors.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific inductors, cores, and beads market is expected to emerge as the largest market during the projected period. The growth of these markets is attributed to the fact that various countries in the region are hubs for automotive and electronics.

Moreover, countries are also focusing on prompting a 5G rollout, which will ultimately benefit the inductors, cores, and beads market. In addition, stringent regulations aiming at low carbon emission will also drive the inductors, cores, and beads market forward.

Competitors in the Market

TDK Corporation

Vishay International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd

Kemet Corporation

AVX Corporation

Texas Instruments

TT Electronics PLC

Hefei MyCoil Technology Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global inductors, cores, and beads market segmentation focus on Inductor Application, Inductor Core, Inductor Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Inductor Application Outlook

Power Inductors

Frequency Inductors

By Inductor Core Outlook

Air/Ceramic Core

Ferrite Core

Other Core Types

By Inductor Type Outlook

Multi-layer Chip

Molded SMD Wire Wound

Axial

Radial

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Communications

Computing and Consumer Electronics

Other End-user Industries

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

