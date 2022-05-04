Medical Plastics Market 2022 : Size, Share, Demand, Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Medical Plastics Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global medical plastics market size was US$ 30.2 billion in 2021. The global medical plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 50.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Medical plastic demand is likely to register steady growth because of the growing demand for medical devices. Medical plastics are used to manufacture medical components such as syringes, catheters, surgical instrument handles, etc. In addition, the growing number of cases demanding surgical implants and superior fatigue resistance will fuel the growth of the medical plastics market.

Growing healthcare expenditure and improving infrastructure will surge the demand for efficient medical devices. As a result, it will propel the medical plastics market forward. Furthermore, the easy availability of medical plastics, combined with cost-effectiveness and growing awareness related to the product, will escalate the growth of the medical plastics market during the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations limiting the use of plastic may restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing individual spending in healthcare and rising demand for advanced infrastructure will amplify the demand for efficient devices, thereby propelling the medical devices market forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific medical plastics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rising demand for high-quality, cost-efficient, and advanced devices. Furthermore, the growing investments by the governments of China, India, and Singapore in the healthcare sector will drive the market forward. Public awareness related to high-quality medical products is increasing. Furthermore, individual spending on healthcare is also growing rapidly. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global medical plastics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global medical plastics market witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity. It is because the demand for efficient medical tools and devices surged during the pandemic. Even though the pandemic declined the cases of surgeries, the demand for efficient infrastructure and advanced technology surged abruptly. Moreover, government investment in this sector grew steeply during the pandemic. This global health emergency also highlighted the demand to focus more on healthcare. Thus, governments at focusing on improving public and private healthcare infrastructure by investing highly in it. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global medical plastics market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Rochling Group

Nolato AB

GW Plastics, Inc.

SABIC

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Tekni-Plex

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical plastic market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Medical Device Packaging

Medical Components

Orthopedic Implant Packaging

Orthopedic Soft Goods

Wound Care

Cleanroom Supplies

BioPharmaDevices

Mobility Aids

Sterilization and Infection Prevention

Tooth Implants

Denture Base Material

Other Implants

Others

By Type Outlook

Disposables

Drug Delivery Devices

Diagnostic Instruments

Catheters

Surgical Instruments

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

