Mini-Led Display Market 2022 : Size, Share, Drivers, and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Mini-Led Display Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global mini-LED display market size was US$ 34.4 million in 2021. The global mini-LED display market is forecast to grow to US$ 3104.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 88.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mini-LED is an advanced display technology that offers higher contrast ratios and deeper blacks than conventional OLED technology. Mini-LEDs are much smaller than ordinary LEDs, which are lesser than 0.2 mm in diameter.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected manufacturing activities, which ultimately resulted in a market loss. However, governments of various countries have increased the healthcare expenditure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it may benefit the global mini-LED display market in the coming years.

On the contrary, travel bans & facility closures slowed down the manufacturing activities in the electronics industry. China, which is considered to be the largest producer and exporter of automotive and electronics, was drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the global mini-LED display market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Mini LED backlights are gaining significant traction in the electronics industry. Major electronics companies such as Samsung, AUO, LG, and others are working on devices that use micro-LED technology. For instance, AUO has unveiled a range of gaming devices featuring micro-LED backlight technology. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global mini-LED displays market.

The high cost of mini-LED displays market may limit the growth of the overall market. On the contrary, strategies by industry players will drive the mini-LED display market forward. For instance, Lextar inked a pact with Xiaomi in 2020 with the aim to launch mini-LED products. According to the agreement, Xiaomis 82-inch 8K and 4K LCD TVs will be powered with Lextars mini-LED backlight units (BLU). Such strategies are likely to benefit the mini-LED display market.

Growing investment in mini-LED display technologies will escalate the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global mini-LED display market is forecast to witness the highest growth in Europe due to the presence of early adoption of technology. Moreover, the growing penetration of smart technology for homes will drive the market forward. The mini-LED display market is expected to register substantial growth due to growing investment in the display industry. Further, rising number of initiatives aiming at infrastructural development in Asia-Pacific are expected to benefit the market. In addition to that, consumer electronics and automotive manufacturers in North America are looking for advanced technology to boost their sales. Thus, it will benefit the mini-LED display market.

Competitors in the Market

AU Optronics Corp

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display, Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

EPISTAR BOE Technology Group Co

Harvatek Corporation

San’an Optoelectronics

Lextar Electronics Corporation

VerLASE Technologies LLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mini-LED display market segmentation focuses on Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Automotive Display

Television

Smartphones

Notebook/Laptop

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

