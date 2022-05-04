Meat Substitute Market 2022 :Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Meat Substitute Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global meat substitute market size was US$ 5,777.7 million in 2021. The global meat substitute market is forecast to grow to US$ 9,823.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Meat contains a high amount of protein, cholesterol, and saturated fats. Thus, the high consumption of meat may result in health problems, such as obesity and atherosclerosis. Meat substitutes, on the other hand, taste similar to meat but are a healthier option than conventional meat. Tofu is a widely used meat substitute.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/meat-substitute-market/QI038

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing rate of obesity cases and associated health problems, such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, heart diseases, etc., will drive the global meat substitute market forward. Furthermore, rising demand for food with high nutritional content and good taste will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market.

Growing disposable income and the rising health and fitness industry will also boost the growth of the meat substitute market.

The increasing number of launches focusing on plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy substitutes, will fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The food & beverages industry witnessed substantial opportunities to boost its revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market observed a surge in the demand for healthy food options. Online food delivery platforms recorded a substantial hike, which has been beneficial for the meat substitute market.

Furthermore, lockdown restrictions forced people to shop online. The availability of a large variety of meat substitutes online has boosted the growth of the meat substitute market. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the demand to look over health and hygiene, which ultimately propelled the meat substitute market forward.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/meat-substitute-market/QI038

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market for meat substitutes is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. Tofu and tempeh are considered among the popular traditional foods in China, Japan, and Indonesia. It is one of the crucial ingredients used in the making of Kicap, Bakso Martabak, and other popular foods. As a result, it will boost the growth of the meat substitute market.

Furthermore, the growing inclination of users towards plant-based food will benefit this regional market. The market may also witness lucrative opportunities due to the growing rate of obesity in the region. Furthermore, changing living standards and the rising focus of citizens on health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Cauldron Foods

Garden Protein International, Inc.

Amys Kitchen

BeyondMeat

Meatless B.V.

VBites Foods Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

MGP Ingredients

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Meat Substitute Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/meat-substitute-market/QI038

The global meat substitute market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Category, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others

By Source Outlook

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Others

By Category Outlook

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/meat-substitute-market/QI038

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/