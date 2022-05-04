Isophytol Market 2022 : Size, Share, Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Isophytol Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global isophytol market size was US$ 472.4 million in 2021. The global isophytol market is forecast to grow to US$ 619.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Isophytol is an aroma ingredient used in various fragrance compounds. It is also a specialty chemical primarily used to synthesize tocopherol acetate. The product finds its wide applications in fine fragrances, shampoos, toilet soaps, household cleaners, detergents, etc.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global isophytol market, owing to complete lockout in various countries. Furthermore, the chemical industry has witnessed various challenges, such as demand-supply match, inaccessibility to raw materials, and price instability. All of this has created a substantial scarcity of resources. On the contrary, the rising use of sterilizing solutions has been beneficial for the isophytol industry. Post-pandemic, the market is forecast to recover from the loss as industry players are planning innovative strategies to combat the challenge.
Factors Influencing the Market
The demand for efficient personal care products is increasing due to growing urbanization and rising population all across the globe. Isophytol, as an aroma ingredient, is widely used in the manufacturing of a maximum number of personal care products, including soap, perfumes, shampoos, skincare products, etc. Thus, the rising demand for these products will benefit the isophytol market.
The rising consumption of medicated personal care products and vitamin supplements will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition to that, the growing number of innovative launches related to personal care products, combined with the trending mens care products, will all drive the isophytol market forward.
Awareness related to the benefits of herbal products is increasing rapidly. People prefer herbal products more as they are effective and safe for sensitive skin. Thus, it will escalate the demand for herbal isophytol during the forecast period.
The rising demand for chemical-free products may limit the growth of the isophytol market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific isophytol market is forecast to register significant growth, owing to the growing disposable income and rising inclination towards online shopping.
In addition, growing consumer spending on healthcare and effective pharmaceuticals sector will also drive the isophytol market forward.
The market may witness rapid growth in the region, owing to the growing demand for effective personal care products. Furthermore, the demand for premium quality products for mens care is observed increasing in the region. As a result, it will benefit the Asia-Pacific isophytol market.
The growing trend of herbal products will surge the demand for herbal fragrances. Thus, the growing awareness about the benefits of herbal products over synthetic products will also contribute to the growth of the global isophytol market.
Competitors in the Market
Antylia Scientific
Augustus Oils Ltd.
BASF SE
Biosynth Carbosynth
Haihang Industry
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Molekula Group
Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Vigon International, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global isophytol market segmentation focuses on Fragrance, Application, and Region.
By Fragrance Type Outlook
Floral
Herbal
Others
By Application Outlook
Supplements
Cosmetics
Industrial
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
