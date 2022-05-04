Mental Health Market 2022 : Size, Share, Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Mental Health Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global mental health market size was US$ 391.3 billion in 2021. The global mental health market is forecast to grow to US$ 551.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mental-health-market/QI038

Factors Influencing the Market

Mental illness or psychotherapeutic conditions are basically caused due to chemical, genetic, and anatomical conditions; or psychological origins such as trauma. Some mental illnesses require phycological intervention, which will drive the mental health market forward.

The growing prevalence of mental illness will also escalate the demand for efficient treatment. For instance, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, around one in every five U.S. adults suffer from mental illness. Thus, the growing prevalence of the diseases will surge the growth of the global mental health market.

The high cost of mental health programs may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the market may witness high growth potential in developing countries due to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships between industry players to offer efficient mental health services will amplify the market growth. For instance, Acadia signed a joint venture with Geisinger Health in order to include new facilities with nearly 96-beds. Furthermore, BHN also inked a pact with Holyoke Health Center and the HEALing (Helping to End Addiction Long-Term) in 2021 for the launch of a new program,communities study, that aims to help people suffering from opioid dependence. Thus, such initiatives will escalate the mental health market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic further worsened the situation for people suffering from mental sickness. Patients could not get proper treatment due to the pandemic. Various general hospital psychiatric wards were transformed into COVID-19 wards. As a result, it increased the pre-existing mental health symptoms at a significant rate.

Furthermore, the wake of the pandemic forced various companies, hotels, and other institutions to shut their places. As a result, many people lost their jobs. Thus, it triggered cases of depression and anxiety. Furthermore, the shortage of personal protective equipment further hampered the growth of the market.

The demand for mental health facilities increased abruptly. Various governments started helpline numbers to support people suffering from depression during the pandemic. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global mental health market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mental-health-market/QI038

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific mental health market is forecast to grow at a significant rate. China and India are forecast to emerge as lucrative markets due to the growing cases of mental illness in the countries. Furthermore, the rising demand for effective mental health programs is likely to contribute to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, governments are also upscaling their services in order to cater to the demands of the population. As a result, it will drive the Asia-Pacific mental health market forward.

Competitors in the Market

The MENTOR Network

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Acadia Healthcare

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

CareTech Holdings PLC

Ascension Seton

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

North Range Behavioral Health

Strategic Behavioral Health

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Mental Health Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mental-health-market/QI038

The global mental health market segmentation focuses on Disorders, Services, Age Group, and Region.

By Disorders Outlook

Schizophrenia

Alcohol Use Disorders

Bipolar Disorder

Depression

Anxiety

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorders

Eating Disorders

Other Disorders

By Services Outlook

Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Other Services

By Age Group Outlook

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mental-health-market/QI038

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/