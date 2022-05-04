Geofencing Market 2022 : Size, Share, Inclinations and Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Geofencing Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global geofencing market size was US$ 1.25 billion in 2021. The global geofencing market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/geofencing-market/QI038

The process of geofencing uses GPS or RFID technology in order to develop a virtual geographic boundary. This boundary allows the software to trigger an alert when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular boundary. It is a location-based service. The application uses radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, GPS, or cellular data to send text, email, social or other types of alerts, when a mobile device or RFID tag enters or exits the boundary.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising popularity of proximity marketing is forecast to fuel the growth of the geofencing market. In addition, proximity marketing adoption is increasing across various industry verticals, such as SMEs. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the geofencing market in the coming years.

Legal and privacy concerns associated with geofencing may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing use of spatial data and the adoption of analytical tools will escalate market growth during the study period.

The contribution of prominent brands will also benefit the geofencing market during the study period. For instance, McDonald’s, a leading restaurant chain, acquired all the stakes of Dynamic Yield, a Tel Aviv-based start-up, in 2019. This start-up offers algorithm-based “decision logic” technology to retailers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Geofencing services were adopted all over the world to find quarantine violators. Thus, the market witnessed substantial growth due to government support. For instance, In India, the government tested an application that starts SMS alerts if any person violates quarantine rules or escapes a particular area. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global geofencing market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/geofencing-market/QI038

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific geofencing market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, continuous government support and investments will fuel the growth of this regional market. The market may also witness lucrative growth opportunities, owing to the ongoing R&D based on location and geofencing services. Furthermore, the rising deployment of content management systems and location analytics will benefit the Asia-Pacific geofencing market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Apple (US)

Bluedot Innovation

DreamOrbit

Embitel

Esri

Factual

GeoMoby

GPSWOX

InVisage

Localytics

LocationSmart

MAPCITE

Maven Systems

Mobinius Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Directly Purchase the Complete Global geofencing Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/geofencing-market/QI038

The global geofencing market segmentation focuses on Component, Geofencing Type, Organization Size, End-Use Industries, and Region.

By Component

Software

Services

Deployment and integration services

Support and maintenance services

Consulting and advisory services

API management and testing services

By Geo-fencing Type

Fixed geofencing

Mobile geofencing

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and medium-sized Enterprises

By End-Use industries

Transportation and logistics

Retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Industrial manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Government and defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (agriculture, education, construction and engineering, and energy and utilities)

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/geofencing-market/QI038

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/