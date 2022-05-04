Medical Display Market 2022 : Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Medical Display Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global medical display market size was US$ 2,301.8 million in 2021. The global medical display market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,194.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Medical Display helps doctors and surgeons in diagnosing patients accurately. Medical display technologies are considered more convenient than physical films or cathode ray tube displays as it offers clearer image.
Factors Influencing the Market
Image-guided minimally invasive operations are performed in hybrid operating rooms. Hybrid operating rooms are surgical theatres equipped with modern medical imaging systems. The surging demand for efficient neurological surgeries, heart surgeries, endovascular and vascular surgeries, orthopaedic trauma procedures, will fuel the demand for medical display during the forecast period.
Automation is gaining significant impetus across the global healthcare sector. As a result, it will benefit the global medical display market during the study period.
Growing advancements in medical displays, such as 3D technology, open and portable digital mammography, MRIs, and artificial intelligence (AI), are projected to provide lucrative prospects for major players. For instance, EIZO launched 3 Megapixel Color Medical Monitor RadiForce RX360 in 2018.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a substantial burden on the healthcare sector. Due to the pandemic, healthcare bodies postponed surgeries, which also affected the medical display market. However, due to this global health emergency, governments started investing highly in the healthcare sector, which will increase the growth prospects of the medical display market during the forecast period. Government regulations and the shutdown, on the other hand, have affected the supply chain for medical devices, particularly medical displays. As a result, the manufacturing and operation of medical displays decreased.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific medical display market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the economic growth in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Furthermore, growing digitalization in the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the market.
Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure will also benefit the market. For instance, China had nearly 32,000 hospitals in 2018. Of the total numbers, 12,072 are public. Growing healthcare expenditure and a rise in the geriatric population will escalate the growth of the market even further.
Competitors in the Market
Asustek Computer Inc
Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Barco Nv
Benq Medical Technology
Coje Co., Ltd
Dell Technologies Inc
Diva Laboratories. Ltd
Double Black Imaging Corporation
Eizo Corporation
Fsn Medical Technologies
Novanta Inc. (Nds Surgical Imaging)
Sony Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global medical display market segmentation focuses on Device, Panel Size, Resolution, Application, and Region.
By Device
Mobile
Desktop
All-in-one
By Panel Size
Up to-22.9-inch panels
23.026.9-inch panels
27.041.9-inch panels
Above-42-inch panels
By Resolution
Up to 2MP
2.1 to 4MP
4.1 to 8MP
Above 8MP
By Application
Digital pathology
Multi-modality
Surgical
Radiology
Mammography
Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
