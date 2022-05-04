Plastic Compounding Market 2022 : Size, Share, Analysis Trend, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Plastic Compounding Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global plastic compounding market size was US$ 642,738.7 million in 2021. The global plastic compounding market is forecast to grow to US$ 932,575.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Plastic compounding is the process of combining plastics and additives to alter the properties of basic plastics. Plastic compounds are light and have outstanding physical properties. They are widely used in the electronic and automotive industries, mainly for applications in electromagnetic shielding and antistatic.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing manufacturing capacity of lightweight vehicles is expected to surge the demand for plastic compounding. Plastic composites are becoming more vital in the automobile industry. Moreover, vehicles made of plastic composites are lighter and more rigid. It will increase the demand for plastic compounding in the automobile industry. Furthermore, the introduction of new efficient car models with advanced features and broader applicability is expected to boost composites production for automotive applications during the study period.

Plastic compounding is forecast to gain impetus due to environmental restrictions in Europe and the United States for low CO2 emissions.

The growing cost of plastic compounds may impede the growth of the plastic compounding market during the study period.

Growing advancements in plastic compounding, such as also the development of plastics with nanotechnology and composite technology, will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a backdrop in the entire automotive industry, which also impacted the demand for plastic compounding. The market witnessed various challenges related to supply chain obstructions, unavailability of raw material, etc. Various automotive production units were closed as a result of the pandemic. Thus, it also affected the global plastic compounding market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of Region, Europe is expected to dominate the global plastic compounding market by holding the highest market share. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Russia, are expected to be the major contributors as the builders, architects, and service consultants are looking for new efficient elements to construct a building. As a result, it will open a new doors of possibilities for the global plastic compounding market.

In addition, the packaging and automotive industries are gaining substantial traction across Europe. The growing investment in these industries will benefit the plastic compounding market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

COVESTRO AG

DowDuPont INC.

Kingfa Sci. and Tech. Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Polyone Corporation

SABIC

Solvay SA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic compounding market segmentation focuses on Polymer, End-Use, and Region.

By Polymer Type Outlook

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Packaging

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

