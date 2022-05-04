Facial Injectables Market 2022 : Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Facial Injectables Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global facial injectables market size was US$ 14.98 billion in 2021. The global facial injectables market size is forecast to reach US$ 40.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Dermal fillers are another name for facial injectables. These are FDA-approved medical device implants for use in the nasolabial folds (the lines extending from the sides of the nose to the borders of the mouth), cheeks, chin, lips, and backs of the hands to assist create a smoother or fuller appearance in the face. Furthermore, these facial injectable solutions are commonly used to cure early indicators of aging, such as wrinkles, and thereby improve aesthetic appearance.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Among the factors fueling the global market’s growth include increasing aesthetic consciousness and the rising number of cosmetic procedures, the introduction of cost-effective facial injectables, and the growing geriatric population.
Side effects of available products, shortage of reimbursement policies sustaining cosmetic procedures, and the existence of counterfeit products and unlisted practitioners may slow down the adoption rate of the overall market.
The rising demand to improve aesthetic beauty and increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures drive the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the global market, resulting in the closure of cosmetic and dermatological clinics worldwide. In addition, because these procedures consider non-essential, they were among the first to see significant restrictions and cancellations in the healthcare market. This is the main reason for the significant decline in the growth of the facial injectables market in 2020. As vaccination rates continue to rise and restrictions are relaxed, the worldwide market has seen certain favorable trends. Cosmetic clinics and dermatological centers have seen an upsurge in virtual consultations. Another common trend is that demand for these injectables has increased significantly during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising focus on physical appearance in these countries such as India, Australia, and South Korea. In addition, increasing aesthetic business due to the growing purchasing power of the consumer. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global facial injectable market are:
Allergan
Hologic (cynosure)
Johnson & Johnson
Galderma
Lumenis
Solta Medical
Syneron Candela
Alma Laser
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global facial injectable market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Wrinkle Relaxers
Botulinum Toxin
Dermal Fillers
Collagen
Hyaluronic Acid
Fat Injection
Polylactic Acid
Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)
Calcium Hydroxylapatite
Other Types (Polyalkylimide etc.)
Segmentation based on Application
Facial Line Correction
Lip Augmentation
Face Lift
Acne Scar Treatment
Lipoatrophy Treatment
Other Applications
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
