Facial Injectables Market 2022 : Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Facial Injectables Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global facial injectables market size was US$ 14.98 billion in 2021. The global facial injectables market size is forecast to reach US$ 40.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dermal fillers are another name for facial injectables. These are FDA-approved medical device implants for use in the nasolabial folds (the lines extending from the sides of the nose to the borders of the mouth), cheeks, chin, lips, and backs of the hands to assist create a smoother or fuller appearance in the face. Furthermore, these facial injectable solutions are commonly used to cure early indicators of aging, such as wrinkles, and thereby improve aesthetic appearance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors fueling the global market’s growth include increasing aesthetic consciousness and the rising number of cosmetic procedures, the introduction of cost-effective facial injectables, and the growing geriatric population.

Side effects of available products, shortage of reimbursement policies sustaining cosmetic procedures, and the existence of counterfeit products and unlisted practitioners may slow down the adoption rate of the overall market.

The rising demand to improve aesthetic beauty and increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures drive the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the global market, resulting in the closure of cosmetic and dermatological clinics worldwide. In addition, because these procedures consider non-essential, they were among the first to see significant restrictions and cancellations in the healthcare market. This is the main reason for the significant decline in the growth of the facial injectables market in 2020. As vaccination rates continue to rise and restrictions are relaxed, the worldwide market has seen certain favorable trends. Cosmetic clinics and dermatological centers have seen an upsurge in virtual consultations. Another common trend is that demand for these injectables has increased significantly during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising focus on physical appearance in these countries such as India, Australia, and South Korea. In addition, increasing aesthetic business due to the growing purchasing power of the consumer. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global facial injectable market are:

Allergan

Hologic (cynosure)

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global facial injectable market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Wrinkle Relaxers

Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Fat Injection

Polylactic Acid

Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Other Types (Polyalkylimide etc.)

Segmentation based on Application

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

