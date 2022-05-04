Biohacking Market 2022 : Size, Share, Demand : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Biohacking Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global biohacking market size was US$ 19.5 billion in 2021. The global biohacking market size is forecast to reach US$ 54.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Citizen or do-it-yourself (DIY) biology is a term used to describe biohacking. For many biohackers, this entails making minor, gradual modifications to people’s diet or lifestyle in order to improve their health and well-being. From rapid weight loss to improved brain function, biohacking offers it all. However, the finest biohacking outcomes come from knowing what works for the body and being cautious about what doesn’t. Biohacking can take many different forms. Nutrigenomics, DIY biology, and grinder are the three most popular types. Meditation and intermittent fasting are two common biohacking practices that have been around since ancient times.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing demand for smart devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are factors driving the growth of the global biohacking market.
Regulations governing genetic engineering experiments, the lack of funds required for research, and the dearth of expertise and cyber security practices may slow down the overall market growth.
Rising adoption of biohacking practices by consumers, advantageous public and private funding, and initiatives by key companies are forecast to fuel the global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global market. During the initial stage of COVID-19, the demand for COVID-19 treatment increased. As a result, several biohackers focused on research activities for manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine using their biohacking strategies. Various biohackers produced a COVID-19 testing kit, which, if approved, would enable the world to scale up COVID-19 testing. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the global biohacking market growth.
Regional Insights
North America garnered the major share in the biohacking market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position during the forecast period. As a result of the government’s growing R&D activities and organizations to develop novel treatment options for mental health. In addition, the growing adoption of synthetic biology, majorly in the U.S., is driving the market growth in the region.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the biohacking market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising investment by the governments to establish advanced healthcare infrastructure, endorsed by profitable government initiatives. In addition, the expansive R&D movements in the healthcare sector in the emerging economies, such as China and India, are forecast to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global biohacking market are:
Apple Incorporated
The ODIN
Thync Global Incorporated
Fitbit, Incorporated
Moodmetric
HVMN Incorporated
Muse (Interaxon Inc.)
Thriveport, LLC
TrackMyStack
OsteoStrong
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global biohacking market segmentation focuses on Component, Product, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
Solution
Services
Segmentation based on Product
Wearables, Implants (Chips)
Gene Modification Kits
Smart Drugs
Supplements
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Synthetic Biology
Genetic Engineering
Forensic Science
Diagnosis & Treatment
Drug Testing
Other
Segmentation based on End-User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
Forensic Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Research & Academic Institutes
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
