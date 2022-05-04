Biohacking Market 2022 : Size, Share, Demand : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Biohacking Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global biohacking market size was US$ 19.5 billion in 2021. The global biohacking market size is forecast to reach US$ 54.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Citizen or do-it-yourself (DIY) biology is a term used to describe biohacking. For many biohackers, this entails making minor, gradual modifications to people’s diet or lifestyle in order to improve their health and well-being. From rapid weight loss to improved brain function, biohacking offers it all. However, the finest biohacking outcomes come from knowing what works for the body and being cautious about what doesn’t. Biohacking can take many different forms. Nutrigenomics, DIY biology, and grinder are the three most popular types. Meditation and intermittent fasting are two common biohacking practices that have been around since ancient times.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing demand for smart devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are factors driving the growth of the global biohacking market.

Regulations governing genetic engineering experiments, the lack of funds required for research, and the dearth of expertise and cyber security practices may slow down the overall market growth.

Rising adoption of biohacking practices by consumers, advantageous public and private funding, and initiatives by key companies are forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global market. During the initial stage of COVID-19, the demand for COVID-19 treatment increased. As a result, several biohackers focused on research activities for manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine using their biohacking strategies. Various biohackers produced a COVID-19 testing kit, which, if approved, would enable the world to scale up COVID-19 testing. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the global biohacking market growth.

Regional Insights

North America garnered the major share in the biohacking market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position during the forecast period. As a result of the government’s growing R&D activities and organizations to develop novel treatment options for mental health. In addition, the growing adoption of synthetic biology, majorly in the U.S., is driving the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the biohacking market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising investment by the governments to establish advanced healthcare infrastructure, endorsed by profitable government initiatives. In addition, the expansive R&D movements in the healthcare sector in the emerging economies, such as China and India, are forecast to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global biohacking market are:

Apple Incorporated

The ODIN

Thync Global Incorporated

Fitbit, Incorporated

Moodmetric

HVMN Incorporated

Muse (Interaxon Inc.)

Thriveport, LLC

TrackMyStack

OsteoStrong

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global biohacking market segmentation focuses on Component, Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Services

Segmentation based on Product

Wearables, Implants (Chips)

Gene Modification Kits

Smart Drugs

Supplements

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Forensic Science

Diagnosis & Treatment

Drug Testing

Other

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

